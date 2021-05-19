Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

