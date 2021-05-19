Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 159,256 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 246,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

