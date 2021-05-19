Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after buying an additional 95,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.