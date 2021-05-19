Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

