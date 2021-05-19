Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 243,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.