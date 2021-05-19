Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

NYSE:MEG opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $391,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 748,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 306,205 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

