Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.57 million, a P/E ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

