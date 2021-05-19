Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $7.65 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.