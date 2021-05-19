Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$5.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,357,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,609.

TSE CS opened at C$6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.31. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

