Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFX. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €132.57 ($155.97).

ETR AFX opened at €141.05 ($165.94) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €125.19. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €84.75 ($99.71) and a 52 week high of €151.05 ($177.71). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.85.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

