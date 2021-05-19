Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

