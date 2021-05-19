Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells $15,914.85 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $15,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

M.P. Eric Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, M.P. Eric Chan sold 8,398 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $15,872.22.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,600,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,193 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

