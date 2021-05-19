Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 997,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. Catalent has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.11.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.