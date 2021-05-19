Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 114.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

