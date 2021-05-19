Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

