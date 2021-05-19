CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) dropped 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 4,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,142,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $796.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.09.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

