Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $275.17 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $275.17 million and approximately $418.95 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00078117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.01266368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00056109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00103725 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,960,426 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.