Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 196.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

CYAD stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.69. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.