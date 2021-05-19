Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

CNC stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

