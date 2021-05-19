Central Securities Corp Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Central Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for 2.5% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Central Securities Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Cogent Communications worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.79. 293,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,203. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,702 shares of company stock worth $903,229. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

