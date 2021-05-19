Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
NYSE CCS traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $73.62. 7,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $81.42.
In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,717,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Century Communities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
