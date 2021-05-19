Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CCS traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $73.62. 7,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,717,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Century Communities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

