Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.15.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $319.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.39. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 925.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 114,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

