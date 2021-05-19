Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.