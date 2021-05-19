Charter Trust Co. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,877. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

