Charter Trust Co. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,276,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.52. 17,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,159. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

