Charter Trust Co. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

NYSE LYB traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $116.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.