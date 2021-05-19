Charter Trust Co. Sells 7,563 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.47. 905,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,512. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.