Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $160.40. 3,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

