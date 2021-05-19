Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $1.96 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders sold 533,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,569,897 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,905. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

