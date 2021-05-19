Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases New Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.22% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,108. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

