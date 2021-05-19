Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.76. 62,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,937. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

