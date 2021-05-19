Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.68. 32,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

