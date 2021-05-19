Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $5.54 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. Oshkosh comprises approximately 2.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,462. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,933. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

