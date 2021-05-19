Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $632.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.