Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.40

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

