Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 8.3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 103,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,458,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $523.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.