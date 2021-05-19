China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.89 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

CAAS opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a PE ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

