China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.87

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 498045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.85%.

About China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.