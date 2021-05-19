Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LDSVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF remained flat at $$9,300.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $7,668.33 and a 12 month high of $9,880.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9,194.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9,001.79.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.