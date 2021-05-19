Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Sells $1,678,840.65 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CHH opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $283,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 232.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 82.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after buying an additional 200,416 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 612.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.