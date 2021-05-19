Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

CHH stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,219,333. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,416 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

