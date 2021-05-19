ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CDXC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

