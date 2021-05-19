CIBC Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.86.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$24.37. 97,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.79. The company has a quick ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 105.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

