CIBC Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.86.
Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$24.37. 97,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.79. The company has a quick ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 105.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
