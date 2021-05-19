CIBC Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.16.

HR.UN stock opened at C$15.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.63 and a twelve month high of C$15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$118,441.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,382 shares of company stock valued at $398,481.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

