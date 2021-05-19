CIBC Increases Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONEXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.