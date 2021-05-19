Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

