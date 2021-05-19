Cigna (NYSE:CI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Cigna stock opened at $263.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.63 and a 200 day moving average of $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

