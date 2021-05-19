Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy traded as high as $74.42 and last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 29400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

