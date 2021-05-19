Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $35.28 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $297.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.