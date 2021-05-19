Cincinnati Insurance Co. Buys 9,816 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after buying an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $21,589,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after buying an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 801,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

WES traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 13,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

